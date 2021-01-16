Two Police officers hospitalised after being attacked with chemical substance in South London whilst answering a 999 call

A person has been arrested after a two Police officer was sprayed with an unknown substance in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The attack took place at a hotel on Clapham Common South Side.

It’s understood that the officers were answering a 999 call at the Clapham South Hotel when they were attacked with a chemical substance that caused and gave the officer difficulty in breathing.

Paramedics from the London ambulance service attended along with fire crews from the LFB were all scrambled to the scene. Further officers also attended after the official pressed their panic button struggling to breathe requesting assistance. One person was checked by Paramedics and later arrested. They remain in custody.

A spokesman for the Met Police said :

Police attended an address in Clapham Common South Side, SW4 at approximately 1.10am on Saturday, 16 January following concerns for the welfare of an occupant.

On arrival, officers attempted to gain entry to the address but were sprayed which a substance which caused irritation by the female occupant.

Both officers attended hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault of an emergency services workers and possession of an offensive weapon. She remains in custody.