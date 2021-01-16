Just Eat Delivery Rider killed after hitting 999 Ambulance yards from Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

Police were called at approximately 8.50pm on Friday, 15 January to reports of a road traffic collision involving an ambulance and a moped in Fulham Road, junction with Netherton Grove, SW10.



The rider of the moped, a man believed aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment – he died at 11.48pm

Next of kin have yet to be informed.



Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6720/15Jan.