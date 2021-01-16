The family of a two-week-old baby girl who died in Heywood has paid tribute to her

Officers were called to a report from the hospital of concern for a baby just before 6.30pm on Friday 8 January 2021.



Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the baby, who has since been formally identified as Felicity-May Harvey, sadly passed away on Monday 11 January.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Paying tribute to Felicity-May, her family said:

“Our hearts are broken after losing our precious baby girl, Felicity-May. She was a gorgeous baby and always so alert, looking around with her big blue eyes.

“She was absolutely beautiful and incredibly brave and she melted the hearts of everyone who met her. What made her extra special was her cleft lip and palate, and despite the challenges of this, she was the happiest and content little girl.

“She was and always will be loved by her mum, sisters and family and there is a huge void in all our hearts and lives now that she has been taken from us.

“She was our special star, and it is not fair that she shone brightly for only a short time. When we look up at the sky, we will look through the clouds and know that the brightest star shining is our Felicity-May.

“Rest in peace baby girl. Sleep tight. Until we meet again, our precious angel.”