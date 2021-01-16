A Section 60 order remains in place following Oxford Road Stabbing attack in Reading

A Section 60 order temporarily allows police officers greater powers to stop and search in a defined location when it is believed there is a likelihood that serious violence will take place.

The order has been put in place after the incident which resulted in a man in his twenties sustaining a serious but non-life-threatening injury after being stabbed in Battle Square, located off Oxford Road, at around 1.45pm on Thursday.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. Three arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The Section 60 order was put in place at 5pm yesterday and has now been renewed until 5pm tomorrow, whereupon it will be reviewed and, if deemed necessary, will be extended for a further period.

The order applies to the areas outlined in the image provided, which includes the centre of Reading, Oxford Road, Tilehurst Road, Bath Road, the A3290 boundary to the A3290 London Road roundabout and through across the River Thames into Lower Caversham, and the Thames & Kennet Marina.