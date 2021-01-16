A Bristol grime artist Andy Anokye has had his jail sentence increased

Andy Anokye, 33, repeatedly raped four women over the course of 2 years, subjecting each to prolonged imprisonment, interrogation, torture and humiliation. He also made recordings of his offences. Prior to this case the offender had 8 previous convictions, a majority of which involved violence.

On 30 July 2020, Anokye was sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment with a licence extension of 5 years by Bristol Crown Court.

Following the Court’s decision, the Solicitor General referred Anokye’s sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

On 15 January 2021, the Court confirmed Anokye as a Dangerous Offender and ruled that the sentence was unduly lenient. The Court increased the original sentence to 30 years’ imprisonment followed by 5 years on licence.

After the hearing at the Court of Appeal the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP, said: