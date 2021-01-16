Detectives are investigating an unexplained death in Islington

Police were called at 2.44pm on Friday, 15 January, to reports a man had collapsed on Penton Street.

Officers attended, along with the London Ambulance Service, and found a man unresponsive at the scene. He was pronounced dead at 16:03hrs.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police are in the process of informing next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting CAD 3687/15JAN