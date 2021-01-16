Appeal for information following a sexual assault in Reading

The offender sexually assaulted a woman in Caversham at about 4pm yesterday.

It has been reported that before the offence the offender was seen knocking on doors in the area of Ian Mikardo Way asking if residents wanted their windows cleaned.

When speaking to residents, the man said he was from Guilford in Surrey.

He also spoke to a number of residents about their dogs.

The offender is a white man with grey hair, possibly in his 50s or 60s. He was wearing a black and white jacket, red tracksuit bottoms and red trainers.

He was driving a pale green Honda Jazz.

If you have doorbell, CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage in and around the area of Ian Mikardo Way, then please contact police as soon as possible by calling 101 or visiting our website.

If you saw a man acting suspiciously in Caversham on Friday, knocking on doors and asking if residents wanted their windows cleaned, then we also want to hear from you.