Police throw Ladbrooke Grove into Lockdown after shots fired into property with a baby

Officers from the Met Police were called into action on Saturday evening after reports of shots being fired through a window during a suspected drive-by shooting. Officers from the Mets SO19 firearms squad were also scrambled to the property on Ladbrooke Grove near to the fire station just before 10pm.

Specialist officers are working with Detectives from the Met’s Police Operation Trident team led by Detective Chief Superintendent Dean Haydo.

A search of the property recovered a number of bullets that have been found and taken away for further forensic examination.

It is understood that a young baby was in the front room when the bullets ricochet through the window near to the location of the child who was shacken but unharmed. An unconfirmed report has claimed that a man has been arrested for discharging the firearm.

The Met Police refused to comment claiming it to be an intelligence-led operation.

The Met have been reapproached for comment