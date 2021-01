Fire crews were scarmabed just after 2am Sunday Morning to Anthill Road after a fire ripped through a property worth around a Million Pounds.

A Hart team from London Ambulance team have also been mobilsed

An investigation in to the cause of the blaze has been launched by the London Fire Brigade after the blaze ripped through the property.

It is also understood 999 operators gave life saving fire survival guidance advice to the persons trapped.

