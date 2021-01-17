Family pulled from a blazing property in Tottenham

Family pulled form blazing property in Tottenham

2 adults 3 children and a cat were pulled from a blazing property in Tottenham after being cut off by fire that ripped through their property just after 2m leaving them homeless.

The Brave Fire Fighters in breathing apparatus entered the property and plucked the family to safety form an upstairs room where they had taken refuge.

Crews used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire which has caused extensive damage to the property, paramedics treated all those involved for minor injuries and smoke insulation at the scene.

An investigation in to the cause of the blaze has been launched by london Fire Brigade.