Officers send Fifty  Covidiots from car meet packing with a fine as a reminder is not an essential journey!

Traffic Police from the Met have assisted other Met officers stationed at Havering at a legal car meet on Ferry Lane in Rainham we can reveal.

The meet was attempting to take place on Saturday evening.

Fifty Covidiot drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices by officers at the Ferry Lane meet after the public called in and reported the location of the car meet.

This is not an essential journey! As a result, over 50 FPN’s have been issued and further intelligence submitted said some very pleased officers