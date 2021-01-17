Search launched for missing Teenager Roxy-Leigh Dye, 13,from Polegate

Police are searching for missing 13-year-old Roxy-Leigh Dye.

Roxy-Leigh was last seen in Polegate around 6.30pm on Saturday (January 16). It’s thought she may still be in the Polegate or Eastbourne area, possibly in the company of three other young people.

She is described as white, around 5’ 5”, of slim build and with long black hair. When last seen she was wearing a black fur jacket with a hood, a grey and black zipped hooded jumper, a black dress with black tights and Nike trainers with rainbow colours on them.

Anyone who sees Roxy-Leigh or who has any other information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1067 of 16/01.