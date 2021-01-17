Police are appealing for witnesses and information following two firearms discharges in the Notting Hill area over a 24-hour period

Police had previously stated that information provided in was good faith but nothing of note to report they have now issued the following appeal for two incident that have been linked over the weekend

The first incident occurred in Cornwall Crescent, W11 shortly after 10pm on Friday, 15 January when police were called to reports of a firearm being discharged

The second incident happened at approximately 10.05pm on Saturday, 16 January in Ladbroke Grove, W10. A firearm was discharged at a residential address causing damage.

No one was reported to have suffered injuries in either incident.

On both occasions, it is believed the suspect or suspects were on a moped at the time of shootings.

While both incidents are being linked, detectives retain an open mind as to the motive behind them.

The investigation is being led by detectives from Trident West supported by local officers from the Central West BCU.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call Detective Sergeant Rob Jones from Trident on 07775 110 482, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ‘Op Gorslase’.