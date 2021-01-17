An investigation is underway following a stabbing in Neasden

Police were called at approximately 9.50am on Sunday, 17 January to reports of a stabbing in Neasden Lane North, NW10.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

A man, believed aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries; condition awaits.

A crime scene remains in place.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

At this early stage, officers retain an open mind as to the motive for this incident but are aware of the proximity to two stabbings on 11 January.

Detectives from the Met’s homicide team have been informed.

Since those incidents, local officers have been increased patrols in the area and these will continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1943/17Jan. Alternatively, to remain anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.