A man has died after being hit by a underground train in Tooting

A man has been killed at #Tooting Bec underground station, SW17, after he was struck by a train on the Northern Line. London’s Air Ambulance was seen landing on Tooting Common. Despite their best efforts, the man could not be revived.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: We were called at 12:31pm this afternoon (January 17) to reports of a person injured at Tooting Bec Underground Station. We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, medics in cars and our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

Sadly, despite the efforts of medics at the scene, a person died.