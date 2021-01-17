It is with great sadness that Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirm a serving firefighter has died

Alec Elwell, a Crew Manager, had been receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19 and tragically passed away yesterday (16 January).

Alec, aged 48, transferred to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service from the London Fire Brigade in October 2005. He served at a number of stations across the county during his career, most recently at Hanley Fire Station.

Chief Fire Officer Becci Bryant, said: “We are devastated and shocked at the sudden loss of our colleague. Alec will be greatly missed by his many friends across the Service, especially those who were privileged to work directly alongside him.

“Alec was popular, highly respected, and a dedicated firefighter, who was committed to making a difference to the communities he served.

“The thoughts of everyone at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are with Alec’s partner Kirsty, children Ellisia and Theo, and his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”