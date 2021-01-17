A man has been detained following an incident involving a knife in Royal Wootton Bassett.

We were called to Borough Fields yesterday morning (17/01) at around 9.30am to a report of a man with a knife.

Officers were deployed to the area and the 28-year-old man was located and was safely and quickly arrested.

After further investigation, the man was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to a hospital for his and the public’s safety.

We want to reassure the public that this is believed to be an isolated incident, and no one was harmed.

If you have any concerns that someone maybe in public with a knife or weapon, please call us immediately on 999 and give as much details as you can regarding location, description of the person and the object they have and their direction of travel. Keep your distance and avoid challenging the person.