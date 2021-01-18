Young man rushed to hospital after late night incident in Acton

A man has been rushed to hospital with suspected stab wounds we can we reveal.

A newspaper delivery driver raised the alarm when he found the young man collapsed with blood pouring out from his body in the early hours of Monday morning,

A shocked garage worker revealed he had to call the Police and ambulance after the man was found collapsed in a heap outside Tesco Metro The Vale on Uxbridge Road in Acton

Officers and ambulance services were called shortly after 3am

The victim was treated at the scene by Police and Paramedics. The man was then rushed to the hospital, The garage worker who asked not to be named said the man looked in a very bad way there was lots of blood over him. The Police were giving him first aid than the Paramedics turned up.