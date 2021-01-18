UDPATE Three arrested for Attempted murder after Mass Brawls leaves Multiple stabbed in Sutton

A mass brawl believed to have involved between forty to Sixty has been a number of people stabbed on Sunday evening. Armed Police along with TGS officers rushed to the scene on Oakhill Road in Sutton just after 9pm.

Officers first on the scene used first aid kits to give life-saving treatment to a man found on a driveway. A number of people have been taken to hospital and a large area has been thrown into lockdown. A property on the junction of Oakhill Road and Thicket Road shows medical equipment a man clothing that has been cut off after he was stabbing on his own driveway.

On the corner of Oakhill lays a kitchen knife covered in blood that is thought to be the weapon used in the attack. The Eriskine Road is littered with crime scene markers showing blood along the pavement and evidence. A Police cordon runs one down one side of Parkhurst Road and a second property along with a block of flats remains in Police lockdown. It’s understood that further attacks took place in the flats.

Crime scene officers from the Met Police have seen photography the area and examining the various parts of the scene.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called at approximately 20:15hrs on Sunday, 17 January to reports of a fight in Parkhurst Road, Sutton.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged in his 50s, suffering stab injuries; he was taken to hospital for treatment – his condition is not life-threatening.

A second male – believed aged 17 – subsequently attended hospital with stab injuries – his condition is not life-threatening.

Three males – aged 17; aged 18 and aged 43 – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder; all three remain in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.