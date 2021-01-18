Nearly £70,000 of Sport England Satellite Club funding distributed to support young people

London Sport will distribute nearly £70,000 of Sport England Satellite Club funding over the coming months as we continue efforts to support children and young people to be more active.

The restrictions brought in due to covid-19 had a devastating effect on the activity levels of London’s children with inactivity levels rising by 5.3% in 2019-20 compared to the 2018-19 academic year.

In anticipation of the new Active Lives data released by Sport England last week (14 January), London Sport welcomed registrations of interest in new funding to support 14 to 19-year-olds in October 2020.

After receiving 67 applications, 27 were approved with £69,471.50 of Sport England Satellite Club funding being committed to organisations working alongside teenagers to create fun and engaging opportunities.

The various programmes, which includes table tennis, martial arts, dance and cycling were due to go live in January with some starting with online offers due to the covid-19 restrictions in place at the current time.

London Sport has been working with many organisations, including Triple Double, London Youth and Sported, to support the creation of exciting online delivery in the absence of face-to-face sessions.

Further projects are expected to go live as and when return to play guidance from the government allows as work continues to reverse the recent decline in children’s activity levels due to covid-19.

Satellite Clubs Project Lead at London Sport, Lorna Leach, said:

“The decline in levels of activity announced by Sport England earlier this week was no surprise, we have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support young people to be active.

“We were delighted to receive such a high number of applications for the Satellite Club funding we distribute on behalf of Sport England and it’s great to see some online delivery already underway.

“Giving children and young people opportunities to be active is so important for their physical health but also their mental health to combat things like loneliness.”