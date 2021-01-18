Police manhunt for Neasden Serial Stabber

Detectives investigating a murder in Brent on 11 January are appealing for information as they are now linking two other attacks to the fatal stabbing.

Additional police officers have been patrolling in Neasden since last Monday’s murder, and these patrols have been stepped up in response to a further attack on Sunday. Local people are urged to speak with these officers if they have any concerns or if they have any information that may assist police.

Police were called to Neasden Lane North, NW10 shortly after 9.30pm on Monday, 11 January to a man stabbed near the junction with Hazelwood Court.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance and found 48-year-old Leon Street suffering stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. A post-mortem examination held on 13 January gave cause of death as stab injuries to the chest.

Mr Street lived with his fiancée in Neasden Road North, near to the murder scene. He was a father and step-grandfather and he worked as a delivery driver. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

They are linking the fatal stabbing to another attack around ten minutes earlier on Neasden Lane near the bus stop close to the junction with Press Road. The victim was stabbed by a lone male who ran away from the scene. The male victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

A third man was stabbed in Neasden Lane North near the bus stop at the junction with Press Road at approximately 9.50am on Sunday, 17 January. The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries. His condition is not life-threatening.

Detectives retain an open mind as to any motive for these stabbings, however none of the victims appear to have been robbed and the attacker is not thought to have said anything significant to the victims. Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Williams (Specialist Crime) said: “This is an investigation into three stabbings, one of which was fatal. I am working with a dedicated team of detectives to get answers for Leon’s grieving family and for the two other victims.

“At this stage, I believe that all three attacks were committed by the same, lone male suspect. He is a white man, aged very roughly around 30 years, and I think he was wearing a dark coloured jacket both on 11 January and 17 January.

“We are making progress and following up a number of lines of enquiry, and our investigation is receiving really useful support from local people in and around Neasden. However, there are others who may have information that could help us. There were people around Neasden Lane North on the evening of Monday 11 January and on Sunday morning who will have seen or heard something of note. I need those people to come forward.

“In particular, I want to hear from anyone who saw a man running or otherwise acting suspiciously in the Neasden Lane North area between 9pm and 10pm last Monday or at around 9.50am on Sunday morning. I also want to hear from anyone who has seen a man hanging around the area in recent weeks.

“It is my belief that the suspect lives locally, and I am asking local people to get in touch if they know anyone whose behaviour is suspicious – for instance, do you know anyone who has been disposing of clothes or simply seeming agitated for no apparent reason?

“Officers are making extensive CCTV enquiries, and I am confident that together with information from local people, we are piecing together what happened.

“If you have information that may assist, please do not delay in making contact with us. Even exceptionally small details could prove extremely significant.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6783/11JAN.

To remain 100% anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.

A 47-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both arrested on 11 January. They have been released without further action. One was the victim of the earlier non-fatal stabbing.