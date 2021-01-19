A crime scene is in place in #Shadwell after a 46-year-old man was stabbed. Met Police say at 6:43pm they were called to Cable Street, E1, following reports that a man had been seen with a knife. The victim’s condition has been deemed as non-life-threatening.
Man has been taken to hospitial with stabbed wounds following an attack in East London
January 19, 2021
1 Min Read
A man has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison after stabbing a 22-year-old man three times in an altercation in Havant
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police believe a man who was rushed to hospital overnight sustained his injuries after “falling from a height” near a West London Tesco