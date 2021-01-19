Three people have been charged with drugs offences following work by officers in Southend

On 11 January, they found a number of wraps of drugs at an address in Chichester Road and arrested two people.

Luke Lackenby, 19, and Emma Kemp, 32, both of Chichester Road, Southend, were charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. Lackenby was also charged with possession of cannabis.

Both appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 13 January and are due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 10 February.

In the early hours of 12 January, officers responded to concerns about drugs activity at a block of flats in Station Road, Westcliff, and found drugs during a search of one of the flats.

Mohammed Abdallah, 21, of Station Road, Westcliff, was arrested in connection with their enquiries and later charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 13 January and was remanded in custody to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 10 February.

If you have any concerns about drug dealing in your neighbourhood, it’s important to tell us so we can take action.