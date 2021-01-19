BIRMINGHAM BREAKING Tyseley WEST MIDLANDS

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after it’s alleged he stabbed a pensioner in a random attack outside a row of shops in #Birmingham on Saturday

January 19, 2021
1 Min Read
The 77-year-old victim had popped to the shops in Tynedale Road, Tyseley, at around 12.45pm when he was grabbed from behind and stabbed.
He remains in a critical condition in hospital where his condition was described as life-threatening.
We quickly arrested a 27-year-old man and last night charged him with attempted murder and possessing a knife in public.
Asim Hussain, from Broadstone Road, Lea Hall, is set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court this morning via video link from our custody block.
