Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man David Smith, 29, from Thames Ditton

He is wanted in relation to an ongoing investigation with Surrey Police, including failing to stop and other driving-related matters.
Smith is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of a medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
He has links to Kent.
If you have any information which could help, please direct message Police or report it online using webchat or our webform http://orlo.uk/qysZE quoting incident/crime reference number PR/45200109026.
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.