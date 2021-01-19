Police have released CCTV footage of the moment an elderly pensioner is assaulted and robbed as she waits at a bus stop in Rotherham

After officers were dispatched to the scene, Moxon was quickly identified and arrested by detectives a matter of hours later. She was charged with robbery the following day.

Moxon then hit her victim over the back of the head before ripping away her handbag and walking frame. The woman then fell, hitting her head and breaking her arm.

The footage, taken at around 1.30pm on 17 November, captures the 89-year-old woman waiting for a bus in Wingfield. The offender, Kirsty Moxon, can be seen scanning the street, before making a sudden grab for the woman’s handbag.

PC Jack Mitchell, investigating said: “This was a particularly shocking incident which saw a vulnerable woman targeted and attacked. Although we were very quickly able to apprehend Moxon, the attack left the woman requiring a prolonged period of recovery, taking away her independence.

Cash totalling £300 was stolen as well as the woman’s car keys and bank cards.

PC Mitchell added: “Although upsetting, the robbery provoked a tremendous response from the local community who set up a fundraiser to reimburse the woman for the money Moxon had stolen. I want to wholeheartedly thank everyone involved in this, for their positive response and support they have provided to both us and the victim.

“I am glad we were able to put Moxon before the courts and secure a custodial sentence. Our job is to protect the most vulnerable people in our society, and I do hope the local community is reassured by the fast and positive action taken by us in this case.”

Moxon, of Whitegate Walk, had admitted robbery at an earlier hearing and was jailed for two and a half years at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 14 January.