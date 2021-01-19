A man has been jailed for more than eight years for aggravated burglary in Slough

James Devlin, aged 19, of Kingsmill Drive, Northolt, Ealing, admitted the offence in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday (13/1).

Returning to the same court for sentencing on Friday (15/1), Devlin was sentenced to a total of eight years and two months’ imprisonment.

At just before 9pm on 17 November 2019, two masked men forced their way into the home of the victims in Bradley Road, Slough.

The victims, an 80-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, were asleep at the time and were woken and threatened with knives before the demand was made for gold and money.

Devlin and his accomplice conducted a messy search of the property before fleeing empty-handed.

Devlin was identified with the use of forensic evidence and was arrested on 23 November 2020and charged with one count of aggravated burglary on 25 November.

Patrick Cassidy, aged 25, of Stanborough Avenue, Borehamwood, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on 21 August last year in connection with the same incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ben Walker-Hall of the Priority Crime Team based at Slough police station, said: “I am satisfied with the sentence handed out to Devlin, which will give him time to think about his frankly cowardly and atrocious criminal behaviour.

“Thames Valley Police knows the impact that someone breaking into your home can have, and this case shows that we will investigate thoroughly to bring cases before the courts for justice to be served.”