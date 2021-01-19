Detectives investigating a murder in Brent on 11 January and two linked stabbings have arrested a man

A 20-year-old man was arrested at an address in Neasden in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, 19 January) on suspicion of murder and two counts of GBH with intent. He has been taken into custody at a north London police station

Police were called to Neasden Lane North, NW10 shortly after 21.30hrs on Monday, 11 January to a man stabbed near the junction with Hazelwood Court.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance and found 48-year-old Leon Street suffering stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. A post-mortem examination held on 13 January gave cause of death as stab injuries to the chest.

Mr Street lived with his fiancée in Neasden Road North, near to the murder scene. He was a father and step-grandfather and he worked as a delivery driver. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

They are linking the fatal stabbing to another attack around ten minutes earlier on Neasden Lane near the bus stop close to the junction with Press Road. The victim was stabbed by a lone male who ran away from the scene. The male victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

A third man was stabbed in Neasden Lane North near the bus stop at the junction with Press Road at approximately 9.50am on Sunday, 17 January. The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries. His condition is not life-threatening.

Detectives retain an open mind as to any motive for these stabbings, however none of the victims appear to have been robbed and the attacker is not thought to have said anything significant to the victims.

North West BCU Commander Louis Smith said: “Although there has been an arrest overnight in this investigation, three stabbings, one of which was fatal, have occurred in Neasden Lane North in the past week, so I am urging residents in that area to be extra vigilant if they are out and about in the coming days.

“Due to the COVID regulations, the public should only be going outside if it is absolutely essential. However, if residents in the Neasden Lane North area do have to go outside I would urge them to be alert and totally aware of their surroundings. Residents can also be reassured that patrols in the area have been stepped up and they can expect to see increased police visibility in the area.”

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Williams (Specialist Crime) said:

“We are making progress and following up a number of lines of enquiry, and our investigation is receiving really useful support from local people in and around Neasden. However, there are others who may have information that could help us. There were people around Neasden Lane North on the evening of Monday 11 January and on Sunday morning who will have seen or heard something of note. I need those people to come forward.

“In particular, I want to hear from anyone who saw a man running or otherwise acting suspiciously in the Neasden Lane North area between 9pm and 10pm last Monday or at around 9.50am on Sunday morning. I also want to hear from anyone who has seen a man hanging around the area in recent weeks.

“Officers are making extensive CCTV enquiries, and I am confident that together with information from local people, we are piecing together what happened.

“If you have information that may assist, please do not delay in making contact with us. Even exceptionally small details could prove extremely significant.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6783/11JAN.