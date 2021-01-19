A murder investigation has been launched in Greenwich following a fatal stabbing

Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 11:5am on Tuesday, 19 January to reports of an injured man inside a residential address at West Park, SE9. Officers and LAS attended. At the scene a 74-year-old man was found suffering from a knife injury.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25pm. Next of kin are aware. A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course.

We await formal identification. A 23-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains at this time. The deceased and the suspect were known to each other.

Homicide Detectives are investigating led by Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran. DCI Kieran said: “At this very early stage we retain an open mind as to the circumstance surrounding this death, but, I can confirm that we are not seeking any other persons in connection with the incident.” A crime scene remains in place and officers remain on scene. Enquiries continue. Anyone with information that could assist this investigation should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 2489/19JAN.