Air ambulance doctors carry out live saving treatment on a man stabbed numerous times in North London

An attempted murder manhunt investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services including Armed Police rushed to the scene on Green Lanes in North London just before 10 pm.

Doctors from the London air ambulance treated the man at the side of the road before he was package off and rushed to a major trauma centre for life-saving treatment. A National Police air support helicopter was also scrambled to carry out a search for the knifeman who made off from the scene.

A Police search dog has also been carrying out a track and search of the area in an attempt to track down the knifeman and the weapon used to inflict the life-changing injuries.

A large crime scene has been put in place and major crime detectives have also been seen arriving a the scene

Witnesses described the knife carry out the attack as very brutal the shocked man said he was clearly attempting to kill the man who collapsed on the floor. Police arrived and used specialist bandages in attempts to quell the bleeding.

The Met Police have been approached for comment but have been unavailable

More to follow