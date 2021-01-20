Woman mowed down and killed by uninsured drunk driver in Brent

Officers are at the scene of a fatal collision in Woodcock Hill #Kenton. Police were called around 5.40pm to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian.
A woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, was thrown 30 feet down the road like a rag doll. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance. He is in custody. A crime scene remains in place.
Enquiries are on ongoing and collision investigators have been carrying out skid tests and full forensic examination. Witnesses/ those with info – call 101 ref CAD 5308/19 Jan.