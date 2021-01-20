A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in Haringey

Police were called at 9.10pm on Tuesday, 19 January to West Green Road, junction with Willow Walk, N15, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service and found a male, aged 17, suffering from a stab injury.

CPR was administered at the scene before the victim was taken to the hospital. Sadly he was pronounced dead at 4.25am.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

At this early stage there have been no arrests but homicide detectives are investigating.

Acting North Area Commander, Superintendent Simon Crick, said: “This is a dreadfully sad loss of life and I understand how shocked the community will be. I want them to know that they can expect to see more officers in the area and to approach them if they want to discuss any concerns or share any information.”

Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene remains in place.

Any witnesses, or those with information, should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6899/19JAN.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.