Emergency crews called to Heathrow Airport Energy centre

A large number of emergency services have all been mobilised to the Heathrow Airport Energy Centre following the activation of a warning alarm we can reveal

Crews from the London Ambulance and the London fire have been scrambled on a full emergency. following the activation of the Ammonia alarm sound at the Woodstock road site.

Emergency workers were called just after 12 pm on Wednesday 20th January 2021

The T2 Energy Centre is a biomass-fuelled combined heating and power (CHP) station at Heathrow Airport it opened in December 2012.

It provides electricity and heat to Terminal 2 and Terminal 5.

The wood fuel process enables Heathrow to reduce CO 2 emissions at the airport by at least 13,000 tonnes each year, compared with producing the same output from natural gas. The aim is to reduce Heathrow’s carbon footprint by 34 per cent by 2020.

It is unclear if any workers were in the site at the time of the alarm activating.

