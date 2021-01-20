Detectives are renewing appeals for information as they name the teenage victim of a fatal stabbing in north London

Police were called at 9.10pm on Tuesday, 19 January to West Green Road, junction with Willow Walk, N15, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found a teenager suffering from a stab injury. CPR was administered at the scene before the victim was taken to hospital; sadly he was pronounced dead at 04:25hrs.

He has been named as 17-year-old Anas Mezenner. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on Wednesday, 20 January on suspicion of murder. They have been taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating, and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the attack.

Anas’ brother, said: “Anas was never, never about this knife crime stupidity, he always kept himself humble, he was always kind and always put others first.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Topping, who is leading the investigation, said: “My deepest sympathy is with Anas’ family. This is a tragic loss of a young man who was known to be kind and thoughtful, who was enrolled in a local college with a bright future.

“It is a tragic and senseless loss of life. I would appeal to anyone with any information about this murder to share it with the investigation team. This can be done through calling the Major Incident Room on 020 8358 0100 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”