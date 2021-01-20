BREAKING NOTTINGHAM

A woman has been charged after a 16-yr-old boy died following a stabbing on Boxing Day

January 20, 2021
1 Min Read
DDDC CEC AE DBDEC

 

Lorna Richardson 25 of Blake Road, Stapleford has been charged with perverting the course of justice and remanded in custody

She is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp