Police were contacted at 11:50 am to reports of possible explosions from a suspected gas leak or electrical shortage coming from under the road in Church Street, Kingsbridge.

Church Street has been closed and around 25 people from properties in the area have been evacuated and temporary shelter is being arranged.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire, police and engineers from both gas and electric companies are on the scene.

The public are being asked to avoid the area.