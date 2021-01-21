Detectives investigating a murder in Brent on 11 January and two linked stabbings have charged a man

Amine Laouar 20 of Oxford Place, NW10, has been charged with the murder of 48-year Leon Street in Neasden Lane North on Monday, 11 January.

He has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 32-year-old man in Neasden Lane North on Sunday, 17 January and GBH with intent against a 47-year-old man in the same road on Monday, 11 January.

Laouar is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 22 January.

A murder investigation was launched after Leon Street was found with fatal stab injuries shortly after 21.30hrs on Monday, 11 January.