Major incident throws Southall into lock down as Anti Terror Police surrounding Property in armed siege

A major incident has been declared and resident in a road have been evacuated by Police as an armed siege continues.

It is understood that the man has taken a number of people hostage in the property that is surrounded by Met Terror Police and ARV officers from SO19.

A spokesman for the Met said: Police were called to Saxon Road, Southall, at 14.12hrs on Thursday, 21 January, to reports of a man with a firearm.

Officers attended. The man has refused to come out of a property when asked.

As a precaution, nearby roads have been closed.

More to follow