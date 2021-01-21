Armed Police remain in stand off with Man at address is Southall Live Pictures

Armed police remain outside at property and multiple roads have been thrown into locked down due to reports of a man with a firearm who has hostages in the property and won’t allow them to leave.

Officers are currently in a standoff with the man, who is currently refusing to come out of a property.

Police were first called Saxon Road at 2.12pm this afternoon (Thursday, January 21), with witnesses revealing that they spotted the armed officers along The Broadway.

A spokesperson from the Met Police said: “Police were called to Saxon Road, Southall, at 2.12pm on Thursday, January 21, to reports of a man with a firearm. Officers attended. The man has refused to come out of a property when asked.

“As a precaution, nearby roads have been closed.”

A spokesperson for Ealing Council said: “The incident in Saxon Road, Southall is ongoing. Local roads are closed so traffic is diverted.

“Please follow police advice on whether or not you can access the cordoned areas. If you are already are in your home in the cordoned area please stay within your home.”

