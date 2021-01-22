A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where a woman reported being raped in Southend

It was reported a man attacked the woman near to a cemetery near the High Street between 6.30pm and 7pm on Wednesday 20 January.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers and we have been carrying out patrols in the area.

Yesterday (Thursday 21 January) detectives arrested a 23 year-old man on suspicion of rape and he remains in custody.

Incidents like this are rare but we know that when things like this happen, it will understandably cause alarm in the community.

We are continuing to appeal for information about the incident and we need anyone who has any information to contact us by using our digital 101 system through our website.

Here, between 7am-11pm, you will be able to provide information to one of our online Live Chat operators to ensure your report is dealt with as quickly as possible.

Alternatively, you can submit an online report or call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.

Please reference incident 42/10919/21 when providing any information to ensure it gets to the investigating officer as quickly as possible.