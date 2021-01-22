Police are appealing for information to help find 15 year-old Danielle King who is missing from the Braintree area

Danielle was reported missing on 8 January and we have now exhausted all the lines of enquiry available which is why we’re now asking for the public’s help.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with shoulder-length blonde hair, and wears glasses.

She has links to Brentwood and the Swanley area of Kent.

We also believe she may be using the rail network, particularly between Upminster and Pitsea.

We’re worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.

If you’ve seen her or have any information about where she is please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.