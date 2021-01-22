A man has been arrested following an incident in Southall

Police were called to Saxon Road at 2.12pm on Thursday, 21 January, following concerns for the welfare of a man inside a property.

A number of resources were sent to the area in a bid to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. This included specialist firearms officers as a precautionary measure.

On Friday, 22 January, a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and taken into custody where he remains at this time.

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, West Area BCU Commander, said: “We would like to thank residents for their patience and co-operation while we resolved this matter.

“We would also like to thank the local authority and specialist firearms officers for their assistance in peacefully resolving this incident.”