Police are appealing for information regarding the unexplained death of a woman in Walthamstow

At approximately 08:00hrs on Sunday, 3 January, police attended a residential address on Thornbury Way, E17, where they found a woman unresponsive.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

She has been named as 28-year-old Amani Iqbal.

Her next of kin have been informed. The result of a post mortem was inconclusive and enquiries into her cause of death are ongoing.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken with Amani in the days before her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 3580300 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1542/03JAN21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.