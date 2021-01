The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted abduction of a child at an address in Surrey on Saturday, 23 January. He is being transported to police custody in London.

At approximately 2.30pm on Thursday, 7 January, a man is alleged to have approached a five-year-old boy in Northala Fields, Northolt, before picking him up and running a short distance away. He was confronted by the boy’s mother and put the child down – the boy was unharmed