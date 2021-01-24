Police are current dealing with multiple collisions on the #M4 as a yellow weather is extended by the Met office

Police are currently dealing with multiple collisions on the #M4, #M40 & #A34. Including a jackknifed Articulated lorry which has burst their fuel pump tank and is blocking both lanes on the #A34 (southbound).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow, affecting large parts of the country,

The warning is in effect today, Sunday, January 24, with Met Office forecasters predicting chilly conditions which could see snow and icy patches on roads that have not been gritted.

The weather is also expected to cause travel disruption to parts of England and Wales, with potential delays and cancellations to rail services.

An area of snow is expected to move across Wales and central and southern England, becoming slow-moving for a time across parts of the Midlands. This will bring 1cm to 3cm of snow across much of the warning area, though not all sites will see lying snow and northern parts of East Anglia may see little snow.