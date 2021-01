At 10.49pm on Saturday 23rd January 2021 police were called by ambulance to a report of a possible stabbing in Bicclescombe Park, Ilfracombe. The 19-year-old male casualty had been stabbed and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and a scene guard remains in place. No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the attack are asked to call 101, quoting log reference 1037 230121.