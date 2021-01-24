Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of aggressive incidents in the Hampstead and Belsize Park areas of north London

The 65-year-old was arrested on suspicion of public order offences at a residential address in Camden on Saturday, 24 January and taken into custody at a north London police station.

While there the man was further arrested on a number of assault and possession of offensive weapon offences. He was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between November 2020 and 13 January. A series of women are alleged to have been threatened by a man wielding a spanner in NW3 and NW5.

Enquiries continue.