Police  appealing for witnesses after a security guard was seriously assaulted at a supermarket in Waterlooville after he tried to stop some suspected shoplifters

Three men rushed from Lidl in Elettra Avenue, into a taxi that was waiting for them at around 8pm on Friday, January 22. The 40-year-old security guard suspected them of shoplifting and tried to stop them.

One of them then attacked the security guard, who was knocked unconscious and punched in the head while on the floor sustaining serious injuries to his face and mouth.

A 41-year-old member of staff at Lidl then went to help the security guard and was also punched before the attackers ran off.

They were all white and are described as:



Man 1 (Who carried out the attack) – About 5ft 4 inches tall, aged 20-25 years, light facial hair, brown hair, blue “quilted” style jacket, dark jeans, white trainers.



Man 2: Around 6ft 1 inches tall, aged 30-35 years, stocky build, dark cropped hair, dark jacket, green/khaki jumper, light blue jeans, carrying a white carrier bag and wearing white Adidas trainers.

Man 3: Around 5ft 9 inches tall, aged 35-40, short grey cropped hair, dark blue jacket, dark jeans, brown boots, slim build.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the attacks or has any information about them. They are asked to contact Eastern CID on 101 quoting 44210025946.

The security guard was taken to the Queen Alexandra hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.