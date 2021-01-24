Police appealing for witnesses to a stabbing that happened in Portsmouth

The incident happened on Friday, January 22 a 22-year-old man was attacked and stabbed in the neck at around 3.10pm at the junction of Claremont Road and Cornwall Road leaving him with a potentially serious injury.

Two youths are thought to have carried out the attack and they both ran from Cornwall Road afterwards onto Fratton Road towards the train station.

We believe there were quite a few people in the area at the time along with a silver VW Golf and they may have seen what happened.

The victim was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital and is expected to have to undergo surgery for his injury in the next few days.

Both attackers were white and wearing black baseball caps with a white Nike tick and black trainers.

One is said to be approximately 18 years old, wearing a grey hoody with the hood up, a black puffer style jacket, grey joggers and a light coloured face mask.

The other is believed to be 16-18 years old, and he was wearing a black face mask, black jacket with hood and black trousers.

Anyone who saw the incident of things they saw the attackers before or after the incident is asked to contact Eastern CID on 101 quoting 44210025607

An 18-year-old man from Havant has been today, Sunday, January 24 been arrested in connection with the offence and is currently being questioned by officers.