A disabled man has dies overnight in a fatal flat fire in Leytonstone

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Cheneys Rod in Leytonstone  in East London  

Part of the flat was damaged by fire.  The disabled man found by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brigade was called at just after 12am on Monday morning. Four fire crews and officers from Leytonstone and three other stations attended the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  A joint investigation has been launched by the Met Police and the LFB.  

Both have been approached for comment 

